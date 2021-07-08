On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff detailed why WCW Legend Sting decided to stop dying his hair blonde. Bischoff noted that his transition into wanting to become an actor was the reason why Sting ultimately went with his natural hair color and grow it out, believing nobody would hire him with his surfer look.

“[Sting] wanted to do movies,” Bischoff said. “I was the executive producer of Stings’ very first movie called The Real Reason Men Commit Crimes. I put the deal together and made it happen with Turner and funded it. Sting was taking acting lessons right around this time and working in that direction.

“Sting made up his mind, he didn’t want that blonde hair because you can’t get a movie, you can’t get a T.V. role with that look so he wanted more versatility.”

WWE Director of SmackDown and RAW Bruce Prichard recently revealed on his podcast that Sting was in talks to come to WWE in the late 80s, but Vince McMahon ultimately decided that he already had Ultimate Warrior.

Given that WWE has five hours of SmackDown and RAW a week, not including NXT, WWE Main Event other shows, it’s clear that many of the matches we see on a weekly basis are randomly put together with no storyline involved. Being the former President of WCW, Bischoff admitted that a lot of the matches that aired rarely had any thought into them at the time, and noted that wrestling companies today do it more than any they did during his time.

“Believe it or not, there isn’t as much thought given into some of these matches as people would like to think there is,” Bischoff said. “I got news for you Conrad, that sh** still happens today, in every organization. Anybody that says it doesn’t is bullshitting themselves and trying to b------t you.

“I would suggest to you that there was much more thought given into some of these matches back in 1996 than we see today in anybody’s organization. Not 100% of the time, but everybody today still throws s--t up against the wall because you know what? We need to fill 12 minutes, let’s see what this looks like.”

