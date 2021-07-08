On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, MJF announced the special stipulations for Chris Jericho to have one more match with the leader of the Pinnacle.

As seen in the video below, MJF referenced his “favorite Greek story” and said Jericho would have to endure a gauntlet of matches to get to him.

“My favorite Greek story is the Labor of Hercules,” MJF said while sitting across a table from Jericho. “And you’re gonna have five labors, Chris. The first four will be opponents of my choosing, all with different stipulations, and you have to win back-to-back matches.

“And if you manage to get through the first four, which you won’t, you get that MJF rub one more time. You get an opportunity to wrestle me again. And when I beat you for a third time, hopefully you get it through your thick skull that I’m better than you, and you know it.”

Jericho accepted MJF’s challenge.

“If I can’t last your Labors of Jericho, and if I can’t beat you, maybe I don’t deserve to be in AEW,” Jericho responded. “But I’ll tell you this, if you’re gonna talk about Greek mythology, I am your guy. I accept your labors because I’m the God of the battle, I’m the God of thunder, I’m the God of War in AEW, and I’m gonna beat you.”

Jericho then signed the contract and tossed it to MJF, who said a deal wasn’t done until they shook hands. The segment ended with Jericho laying out MJF with the Judas Effect.

Meanwhile, as seen in the video below, a fan tried to invade the ring before the start of the segment. The incident happened when fans sang “Judas” and Jericho entered the ring at James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL.