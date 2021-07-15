Darby Allin defeated Ethan Page AEW’s first-ever Coffin Match at tonight’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest.
For weeks, Page has been saying he is going to put the final nail in Allin’s coffin, but decided to up the ante and have an actual Coffin Match against his rival.
Near the end of tonight’s match, Allin used his skateboard as he double stomped down on Page’s back, sending him into the coffin. Allin slammed the lid shut and picked up the victory. Post-match, Allin decided to climb up to the top rope and hit his finisher (coffin drop) down through the coffin with Page still in it.
You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:
