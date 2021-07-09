Tonight on Impact Wrestling, four new matches have been added to the Slammiversary on Saturday, July 17. Three out of the four matches reported will be title defenses. The other scheduled competition will be a non-title singles match.

The first title match announced will be Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) defending their Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Havok and Rosemary. Havok and Rosemary earned their spot after defeating Kimber Lee and Susan in a No. 1 Contender’s match on tonight’s show.

Although they’ve seen their fair share of days as enemies in the Undead Realm, Havok and Rosemary’s alliance will have to be intact going into this high-stakes matchup next Saturday. Fire ‘N Flava is currently the only team in company history to hold the titles twice.

– Then, the second match will see Deonna Purrazzo defend her Knockouts Championship against a mystery opponent. She will not find out who that will be until the night of the event.

After successfully retaining her championship in an Open Challenge match against Lady Frost tonight, seven-time Knockouts Champion and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim came out to the ring to inform The Virtuosa that she will have an opponent next Saturday. Kim, however, did not reveal who that said challenger was. Purrazzo will find out who it is that night, and rumor has it; it could be a new or returning face that has been shown in the Slammiversary advertisements, or it could be someone from a completely different promotion. Will this mystery challenger be the one to dethrone Purrazzo?

– The last title match made on tonight’s show has to do with the Impact World Tag Team Championship. Thanks to Tommy Dreamer, Violent By Design will put their titles on the line in a four-way matchup against Rich Swann and Willie Mack, TJP and Fallah Bahh and the former tag champions, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows).

Last week, VBD brutally ambushed Swann & Mack and TJP & Bahh during their No. 1 Contender’s match for the titles. This week, Swann and Mack called the champions out for their cowardly attacks. Instead of Swann and Mack addressing their issues with VBD by themselves, TJP and Bahh, alongside the Good Brothers, came out and made compelling arguments as to why they deserve to be the next challengers for the titles. So now, all four of these teams will vie for their spot at becoming the new tag team champions, or in the case of VBD, prove why they’re the best-presented champions/fighters of their division.

– Rounding out the matches announced on tonight’s show, the barbaric Goliath, W. Morrissey will step into the ring against Eddie Edwards.

Earlier tonight, Edwards issued a challenge to Morrissey after the giant came and attacked him before his scheduled match with Japanese icon Satoshi Kojima. Following the ambush, Edwards’ injuries outweighed his chance to adequately compete in this match with Kojima, something he’s been dreaming of doing since he started in this business. Now, Edwards might just get the payback he’s been searching for in this modern-day David versus Goliath clashing.

Below is the updated card for Slammiversary:

Impact World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. A Mystery Opponent

Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

Violent By Design (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallow)

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Havok & Rosemary

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

Slammiversay will be available on FITE TV and traditional pay-per-view on Saturday, July 17.