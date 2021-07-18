During Saturday’s Impact pay-per-view Slammiversary, Don Callis said that Impact World Champion Kenny Omega was tougher than GCW World Champion Nick Gage.

Game Changer Wrestling took to social media to ask Omega to come to next Sunday’s GCW Homecoming event and prove it.

GCW tweeted, “Omega “tougher” than Gage? @TheDonCallis what are you smoking pal? You and Kenny are welcome to come and prove it but you have to get in line & the line starts this Saturday at #GCWHomecoming Weekend in AC… Saturday: GAGE vs CARDONA Sunday: GAGE vs OMEGA??? See ya there???”

As of this writing, Kenny Omega has yet to respond.

GCW Homecoming Night 1 (July 24) and Night 2 (July 25) will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

On July 24, Nick Gage will be facing Matt Cardona. Cardona and Chelsea Green defeated Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood at Slammiversary.

