Several matches have been announced for the Slammiversary go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS.

Next Thursday’s Impact will be headlined by a Fatal 4 Way with Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Willie Mack vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering.

This week’s show saw Karl Anderson win a Fatal 4 Way over TJP, Deaner and Rich Swann. It was then announced that Slammiversary will feature a Fatal 4 Way with Violent By Design’s Doering and Rhino defending against TJP and Bahh, Mack and Swann, plus The Good Brothers.

A big eight-man tag team match has also been announced for next week’s Impact, as a preview for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Petey Williams and Trey Miguel will face Rohit Raju, Shera, Madman Fulton and Ace Austin.

Slammiversary will see Alexander defend in Ultimate X against Bey, Williams, Miguel, Austin and Raju.

Havok vs. Knockouts Tag Team Champion Tasha Steelz will also take place next Thursday. This will be a preview of Havok and Rosemary vs. Steelz and Kiera Hogan at Slammiversary, with the Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line.

Finally, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering has been added to next week’s show. This week’s show saw Dashwood attack Jazz, Grace’s former partner, during Dashwood’s “All About Me” segment. Dashwood has tried to cause tension between Ellering and Grace for weeks now.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Impact, the final show before Slammiversary. You can click here for the current Slammiversary line-up.