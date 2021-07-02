Next week on Impact Wrestling, the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan will make their main event title match at Slammiversary official with a contract signing.

Ever since Omega walked away with the World Championship in hand, Callihan has been gunning for a shot to bring this prestigious title back to where it rightfully belongs. This week, fans caught a glimpse of what this match could look like as both men led their teams in a massive six-man tag team matchup.

Although Callihan’s team lost the match at the hands of The Good Brothers’ Magic Killer onto Chris Sabin, neither Omega nor Callihan were the ones who took the pin. The only interaction these two had was Omega sliding out of the ring when Callihan was in it and Omega keeping Callihan down towards the end of the match with a V-Trigger on the apron.

Callihan has preached that he is not the hero/champion the people want, but he’s the one they need. Will The Draw conquer his goal and bring the title back home? Time will tell as Slammiversary is just 16 days away.

The Belt Collector or The Draw – who will leave #Slammiversary on July 17th as IMPACT World Champion as @KennyOmegamanX defends against @TheSamiCallihan? Order HERE: https://t.co/OhDjZcOl5T pic.twitter.com/WkSPBHUEcP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 28, 2021

– Speaking of Slammiversary, next week, Havok and Rosemary will have to put their partnership to the test in a number one contender match against Kimber Lee and Susan. Whoever wins this matchup will be the next in line to face Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Last month at Against All Odds, Lee and Susan fell short to Fire ‘N Flava during their title defense, costing them not only a titleless match but their friendship with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Now, Lee and Susan’s mission is to secure this number one contender’s win to prove to Purrazzo that she made a huge mistake kicking them to the curb.

As for Havok and Rosemary, Rosemary picked up a major victory over Hogan last week in their singles bout. It will be anyone’s game as to who will become Fire ‘N Flava’s newest targets.