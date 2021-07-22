Last Saturday, Impact Wrestling’s world changed following their historic and game-changing event, Slammiversary. The question weighing on everyone’s minds is: How will the dynamic change with the new debuts and former stars returning to the Impact Zone?

Tonight, witness the fallout from Saturday’s show. With new tag team champions Havok and Rosemary (Knockouts) and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), as well as the retaining victors (Josh Alexander, Deonna Purrazzo and Kenny Omega), who will step up to the plate and challenge them next?

It looks like Havok and Rosemary have their first challengers calling their shot for Knockouts Tag Team Championship. They will defend their titles for the first time in a rematch against Fire ‘N Flava. Will Fire ‘N Flava make history by reclaiming the belts for the third time, or will Havok and Rosemary tear them down again just like they did last Saturday?

Not only were there new champions crowned and other spectacular title matches displayed, but the surprise train kept on rolling through when past TNA/Impact stars like Chelsea Green, Mickie James, and the former Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) reemerged. Not to mention the exciting debuts of Thunder Rosa and No Way, who tore the house down during their separate title matches. What do these returning stars have up their sleeves tonight?

Speaking of new faces, jaws dropped in shock and awe when New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s NEVER Openweight Champion “Switchblade” Jay White made a surprise visit minutes after Kenny Omega retained his Impact World Championship in a grueling matchup against Sami Callihan. What does the leader of the Bullet Club have in store for Impact?

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show:

* Fallout from Slammiversary

* Jay White returns to the Impact Zone

* Mickie James to appear

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Rematch: Rosemary & Havok (c) vs. Fire ‘N Flava

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)

* Mixed Tag Team Action: Brian Myers, Sam Beale & Tenille Dashwood vs. Jake Something, Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

* Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

* Panelists Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews will kick things off with a Slammiversary recap on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!

Be sure to follow our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!