As reported earlier, next week’s episode of WWE NXT will be headlined by a Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a “Love Her or Lose Her” match.

Per the stipulations agreed on by Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, Lumis will be able to date Hartwell if he wins, and The Way will have to accept their relationship. If Gargano prevails, Hartwell must leave Lumis alone and The Way will never again have to deal with him.

Hartwell has taken to Twitter to compare next week’s match to the “Custody of Dominik” Ladder Match between Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero at SummerSlam 2005. During that match 16 years ago, Mysterio climbed the ladder and grabbed a briefcase to win custody of his son.

Meanwhile, Drake Maverick compared next week’s match to the Shane McMahon vs. Test “Love Her or Leave Her” Greenwich Street Fight at SummerSlam 1999. Test defeated McMahon to earn the right to date Stephanie McMahon.

The tweets can be seen below: