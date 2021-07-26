A photo that Braun Strowman posted last November has been removed for “violence and incitement” by Instagram. The photo was of Strowman kicking Keith Lee during a match.

Strowman took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to lash out at Instagram’s policy.

@instagram is a joke with the sensor [sic] of stuff. I can’t even have a pic of my former job that I posted in November!!!! #GetAGrip

A thumbnail of Strowman’s removed post can also been seen below.

As noted earlier, Strowman was spotted at a bare knuckle boxing event on Friday. The promotion, Bare Knuckle FC, tweeted out a photo of Strowman and teased “Next BKFC signee?”

Strowman was released by WWE on June 2 and is presently serving his 90-day non-compete clause. He will be eligible to sign with another promotion on Tuesday, August 31.

A new report last week noted that WWE has interest in bringing Strowman back to the company. WWE also released some new Strowman merchandise on the official WWE Shop, earlier this week.