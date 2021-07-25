Jeff Hardy was scheduled to do a meet and greet this Monday after RAW at recordBar in Kansas City, but the event has been cancelled due to Hardy testing positive for COVID-19.

The following statement was made by recordBar on its Facebook page:

“We regret to inform you that the event with Jeff Hardy to take place on Monday July 26, 2021 at recordBar in Kansas City, MO will have to be postponed to a later date. Jeff Hardy just tested positive for COVID this morning, and will have to quarantine for the next two weeks, and will not be participating in any live events for the next two weeks.

“For now, all tickets will be held to await a rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, if you cannot attend the new date, please email [email protected] for a refund. You will receive another email from us when the new date is announced.”

Hardy last wrestled on this past Monday’s RAW, defeating NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

As of this writing, WWE and Jeff Hardy have to yet to comment. Wrestling Inc. wishes Jeff a speedy recovery.