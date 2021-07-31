On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with friend of the show, WWE veteran referee Jimmy Korderas. They discussed the current news in wrestling including the return of fans in WWE. Vince McMahon opened the first SmackDown back with fans and asked the crowd, “Where the hell have you been?” He then left, Korderas commented on McMahon’s opening segment.

“That is just Vince. Believe it or not, that’s not Vince being ‘Mr. McMahon’,” Korderas pointed out. “That’s Vince being Vince. I’m just happy he didn’t tear his quads going out there. Sorry, sorry! I didn’t mean to go there. I can’t forget that because I was there in the ring when it happened way back in 2005.

“That’s something that’s ingrained in my brain. It’s amazing, and really quickly, what people don’t realize about that day when he tore his quads, he made it to the back without help. He refused to let anybody help him walk to the back. So here’s a guy who got backstage with two torn quads, went straight to his limo and see you later, bye, straight to the hospital.”

Hausman commented on how crazy that incident had to be and Korderas then recalled his conversation with RAW referee Chad Patton as it all played out.

“The trainers and everybody came out,” Korderas recalled. “He yelled, ‘Leave me alone!’ I keep bugging Chad Patton to this day because when Vince dove under the bottom rope and went to stand up and he started going down, I was a little bit further away. Chad was the closest one to him, and he took a step back and I was bugging him. “You let the boss fall. What’s wrong with you man? He says, ‘Are you kidding? If I had caught Vince, he probably would have got more heat.’ Vince is a workaholic. Vince is insane.”

You can follow Jimmy on Twitter @JimmyKorderas.

