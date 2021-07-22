This week on an episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas sat down for an interview with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. Throughout the interview Korderas discussed a variety of topics, including the then reported return of Bill Goldberg.

“Call me crazy here, because obviously [Goldberg] would have to agree to this,” prefaced Korderas. “But can you imagine Goldberg having a match against Bobby Lashley and it turning out the same way as it did with Kofi? Would that not turn Bobby into one of the most hated individuals? Not only that, he took out Goldberg like that? Setting him up as the big monster for possibly another monster returning?”

Hausman pointed out that Korderas was teasing a Lesnar return and he admited he is unsure why a match between Lesnar and Lashley had not happened yet.

“Yeah, I wish I had an answer for you,” said Korderas. “I don’t understand it either. To me that’s money. If not in ticket sales, at least at the monitor in the back that would be money.”

Hausman went on to ask Korderas what it was like to work with Goldberg when the two were with WWE.

“When he was in WWE we were on separate brands, so I didn’t get to see him very often,” stated Korderas. “My biggest interaction with him was actually at the New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015 when I was there with him. He was super friendly, like we’d been friends for ages. Not that we weren’t friendly with each other, but it was like ‘Hey, how’s it going? Hey, how you doing?’ And then [at the event] it was like ‘Hey buddy, how are you?’ And I was like ‘Oh, cool. Bill remembers me’ kind of thing.”

Hausman noted that the audience is currently a bit wild and energized right now, and pointed at Charlotte’s reaction to the fans chants for Becky Lynch as an example. Korderas says he expects the reaction to be mixed for Goldberg and explained why.

“I think it’s going to be mixed,” admitted Korderas. “Obviously there’s going to be the people going ‘Oh, cool to see [Goldberg]’ [and] ‘Eh, do we really want to see him right now?’ Especially with this current fanbase. Right now, they want to see [WWE] moving forward, and I think too many of them might see this as a step too far back.”

Korderas then brought up John Cena’s return at Money In The Bank.

“It’s different with John Cena because John Cena, for WWE, was at a different level,” observed Korderas. “If a Stone Cold comes back and does a beer bash and a couple of stunners people really love that. The Rock coming back, again, another rumored thing. Goldberg wasn’t a homegrown WWE talent, so I think the fans might view it a little differently.”

You can follow Jimmy on Twitter @JimmyKorderas.

