Jimmy Uso is no longer incarcerated in Pensacola, Florida following his DUI arrest on Monday night.

As noted, Uso was arrested on Monday night after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light, while doing 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. He later failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail overnight for misdemeanor DUI, speeding and running a red light. You can click here for our original report on the arrest, along with Jimmy’s mugshot photo.

In an update, Escambia County court records show that Uso was bailed out of jail this morning at 9am ET local time after posting a $500 bond.

The Escambia County Clerk of Court office does not have Jimmy’s court date on file as of this writing as they are awaiting the arrest report, but we should have an update on Wednesday morning.

For those who missed it, you can click here for news on internal WWE reactions to Uso’s arrest. There is still no word on how this latest arrest might impact Uso’s status with the company, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Uso.