To help promote Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga, John Cena spoke with Melissa Nathoo of On Demand Entertainment about the film. During the conversation he also gave his thoughts on WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

Nathoo said she spoke previously with McIntyre and he noted a match against Cena would be a very big deal for him. The two wrestlers have crossed paths in the ring a handful of times — most recently in 2019 — but never one-on-one.

“I always appreciate being involved in a conversation of saying that things are important because that means people haven’t forgotten what you put for as an effort,” Cena responded. “Man, what a way to set yourself up for disappointment. In no way shape or form is Drew in a position to make matches or make things happen — and I’m not either. Neither of us have that power, that’s beyond our capacity, so, I certainly am grateful for being mentioned, which is awesome.

“I got more matches left in the WWE, I’m not done, but I’ve never approached anything like, ‘I’d like to work with this person, or I want to have a match with this person’ because I don’t make those choices. They say, ‘Hey, we’d like you to do this.’ Alright, it’s time to go to work. And that’s really allowed me to enjoy every step of the way. I think if we build up expectations in our head — like, I hate to say this to Drew, but if that never happens, how is he supposed to feel about that?”

As Cena confirmed in the comments above, and previously on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he’s headed back to WWE. An exact timeline for his return is currently unknown.

You can see Cena’s full comments in the video below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit On Demand Entertainment and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.