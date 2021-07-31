Jon Moxley cut a promo announcing he’ll be at this year’s NJPW Resurgence at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 14.

The AEW star said he had some business to settle against Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, and he’s bring a surprise partner with him.

“I just wanted to send a message real quick to NJPW,” Moxley said. “Wherever my travels take me, you can be damn sure of one thing — I will settle scores that need settling. Whether it takes weeks, days, hours, years, I will eventually get you. I will settle the score.

“I got a little bit of business with these Bullet Club guys and I was just thinking, ‘Ya know on the 14th, I got a buddy of mine, meeting him in L.A. for some beers.’ So why don’t we make it a two-for-one? Good Brothers, Gallows, Anderson, you meet me at Resurgence in L.A. and I’ll have a surprise for ya, if you got the balls between the two of ya.”

Anderson and Gallows won this year’s NJPW Strong Tag Team Turbulence tournament on last night’s show, defeating Brody King and Chris Dickinson in the finals.

For those thinking Moxley’s partner could be his NJPW counter-part, Shota Umino, NJPW already announced he wouldn’t be make the trip to the event due to current travel restrictions between the UK and the U.S. AEW star Eddie Kingston could be a potential partner for the upcoming NJPW event.

As noted, on this past week’s show, Moxley called out Hiroshi Tanahashi for dodging him over the past couple months. Via video, Tanahasshi showed up on Dynamite to challenge for the IWGP US Championship, which will take place against Lance Archer at Resurgence.

Below is the updated card:

* Alex Coughlin vs. Karl Fredericks

* Rocky Romero, Fred Rosser, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Ren Narita, Clark Connors, and TJP

* Jon Moxley and mystery partner vs. The Good Brothers

* Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP US Championship)