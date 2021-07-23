All Elite Wrestling is invading Family Feud.

This Sunday’s celebrity edition of the game show will pit Team David Arquette against Team Paul Reubens as they play for their charities, The Alexis Project and Feeding America, respectively.

Arquette’s team will consist of AEW stars Jungleboy and ‘Pretty’ Peter Avalon, as well as former Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle and independent veteran RJ City. Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, will be joined by Law & Order’s S. Empatha Merkerson, the Emmy Award-winning Jackée Harry, actor and former Monday Night RAW guest host Joe Manganiello, as well as comedian and WWE Hall of Famer Drew Carey.

The full episode description is as follows:

Nev Schulman vs. Jimmie Allen and Paul Reubens vs. David Arquette” – It’s a hilarious face-off between the host of MTV’s “Catfish,” Nēv Schulman, and country music star Jimmie Allen as they vie to win money for their respective charities. In the next game, actor David Arquette competes against comedian and actor Paul Reubens, joined by their celebrity friends in this all-star episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” airing, SUNDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the “survey said” are the following: Team David Arquette; playing for Violence Intervention Program’s The Alexis Project -RJ City – Sports Entertainer -Jack “Jungle Boy” Perry – AEW Wrestler -Peter “Pretty” Avalon – AEW Wrestler -Dalton Castle – ROH World Champion Team Paul Reubens; playing for Feeding America -S. Epatha Merkerson – Friend -Jackée Harry – Friend -Joe Manganiello – Friend -Drew Carey – Friend

In an exclusive clip shared with Wrestling Inc., Steve Harvey welcomed Avalon and Harry to play the feud. With a fill in the blank category of “(blank) bowl,” Avalon submitted “super.”

Avalon’s answer as well as the rest of the game will be revealed this Sunday, July 25, when Celebrity Family Feud airs at 8pm EST on ABC.