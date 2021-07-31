AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has competed in dozens of promotions, but never found himself in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

The Best Bout Machine fired back at a Twitter user who claimed he was “kicked out” of OVW for “refusing to learn from people who knew better,” clarifying that he not only has never been to OVW, but has never been kicked out of any promotion.

“This is what happens when you’re proud to be a beta, a follower, and member of a ‘cult,'” Omega wrote. “You’ll believe anything that fits your desired narrative and publicly look like a f–king fool for it. BTW, never once been to OVW. Never been kicked out of any promotion. Try again.”

In his early years, Omega was signed to WWE developmental, but reported to Deep South Wrestling, not OVW. During the mid-2000s, both OVW and DSW were developmental territories for WWE.

Omega worked for DSW from October 2005 until August 2006, when he requested his release. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has been outspoken of his time in DSW, criticizing promoters Bill Demott and Jody Hamilton.

You can see Omega’s interaction with the user below: