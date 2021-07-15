Last Wednesday marked the 25-year anniversary of WCW’s Bash at the Beach 1996, where Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash established the nWo.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was asked if him forming a Super Team alongside Kyrie Irving and James Harden was similar to Hogan, Nash and Hall putting together the nWo – especially due to Nets’ black and white color scheme.

“I definitely appreciate the group and what they brought to the entertainment space. I was a huge fan as a kid. I don’t (think we’re the same),” Durant said.

Since Super Teams such as the Nets are often portrayed as villains in the NBA, Durant was asked if he was leading the nWo of his league.

“It kind of looks that way, right?” Durant admitted. “Our team wears all black and we kind of got three guys on the team that a lot of fans in the NBA don’t really like as much. It can seem that way, but I don’t think we take on that mentality. I think we come in and operate at a pretty smooth, easy, reserved level. We’re just very high-skilled guys, but I guess [from] the outside perception, it can seem that way. But for us, we just really enjoy to play every day.”

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff would be honored to introduce Durant as the newest member of the legendary faction.

“Kevin Durant would be welcomed with open arms, by not only myself, the architect of the nWo, but also Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash,” Bischoff said. “We would love to have Kevin Durant be a lifetime member of the nWo.”

WWE celebrated 25 years of the nWo last week with nWo Week. As noted, the Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Kevin Nash was originally scheduled to air this past Sunday as part of nWo Week. However, the interview will now drop Sunday immediately after the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.