Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had an interesting response to a tweet on Wednesday night.

While replying to Sean Ross Sapp asking fans if CM Punk joining AEW would kill the CM Punk chants in WWE, Nash wrote:

Who cares?

Nash had a brief feud with Punk in 2011, appearing at SummerSlam to attack Punk, allowing Alberto Del Rio to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the title. The following night on RAW, Nash claimed Triple H had instructed him by text to attack the winner of the Punk vs. John Cena match. This was followed by Punk verbally berating Nash on the microphone.

At the next PPV, Night of Champions, Punk lost to Triple H in a No DQ Match. A few years ago, Nash revealed in an interview that he was originally supposed to face Punk at the event but wasn’t medically cleared to wrestle.

“When the doctor sees I’m on Plavix [a blood thinner], I can’t wrestle,” Nash recalled. “So now I’m supposed to wrestle CM Punk. I can’t. They won’t medically clear me. Triple H has to take my spot. It screws up the entire angle. That’s how all that came about

“At that point, Phil [CM Punk] and I sort of missed our opportunity to have that match. That’s the true untold story.”

