NJPW announced Kota Ibushi has been pulled from the July 19 Summer Struggle card in Ryugasaki due to illness.

This is the third event in ten days Ibushi has been removed from with the previous two being due to side effects from COVID-19 vaccination.

NJPW noted in their announcement that Ibushi did take a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) and it came back negative for COVID-19.

Ibushi was scheduled to team up with Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Satoshi Kojima against Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, and SANADA. Yuji Nagata has replaced Ibushi in that match on Monday.

As of right now, Ibushi is still scheduled to face IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome on Sunday, July 25.