NJPW announced that Kota Ibushi will be missing Summer Struggle Night Two (July 11), because he’s suffering from side effects from a COVID-19 vaccination.

As noted, Ibushi also missed last night’s event.

The match Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs Shingo Takagi & BUSHI has now been changed to Master Wato vs Shingo Takagi.

Below is NJPW’s statement:

As Kota Ibushi continues to suffer from side effects from a COVID-19 vaccination, in the best interests of wrestler health, he will not be participating on tonight’s Summer Struggle in Sapporo day two card. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ibushi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. Ibushi’s condition will continue to be monitored, and decisions made as to his participation in upcoming matches. As a result of Ibushi’s absence, the following change has been made to tonight’s card. Match 5 Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs Shingo Takagi & BUSHI Master Wato vs Shingo Takagi

