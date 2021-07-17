Liv Morgan was interviewed by Megan Morant during a commercial break on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The segment didn’t air on the live telecast.

As seen in the video below, a tearful Morgan addressed the WWE Universe at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, while speaking about her Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Sunday.

“I have worked and fought week after week to prove that I’m ready, willing and quite capable of winning that Money in the Bank briefcase,” Morgan said while holding back her tears.

She added, “I think it’s time that I finally get what I deserve. And trust me Megan, luck has absolutely nothing to do with it.”

The crowd then broke into a “You Deserve It” chant which led to Morgan tearing up more.

“This weekend, the WWE Universe is finally and fully going to Watch Me.”

On the live broadcast of SmackDown, Morgan and Zelina Vega joined the commentary desk for the match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nox and Shotzi. After the match, Morgan took out Natalya in the middle of the ring and stood tall under the briefcase as fans cheered her on.

Morgan will be joined Vega, Natalya, Tamina, Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Nikki ASH in the Women’s Money in the Bank match this Sunday. You can click here for the full card.

See below to watch Morgan’s promo:

EVERYONE LOVES LIV MORGAN pic.twitter.com/fcyJThtpaB — M 💎✨🖤 Liv || Roderick || Naomi (@megannnnn____) July 17, 2021