Trevor Murdoch challenged NWA Champion Nick Aldis to a title vs. career match for the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view in St. Louis.

During Saturday’s Gathering II event, Aldis successfully defended the NWA Worlds Championship against Murdoch.

As noted, Mickie James is slated to make her in-ring return at the PPV. Her opponent has not been announced yet.

The NWA 73rd Anniversary is on August 29.

Below is the updated line-up:

* NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch (Title Vs. Career Match)

* Mickie James vs. TBA