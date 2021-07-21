Soon after Malakai Black [fka Aleister Black] was released by WWE, there were reports of WWE officials pushing for Black to be brought back to the company.

However, Black’s sights were set on AEW the moment he was fired by WWE.

“That [joining AEW] was the immediate thought process,” Black told Metal Injection in a recent interview. “I was sick of it, even before everything went down. I loved my time in NXT, but I felt I did nothing of importance on the main roster. It was too much bipolar 50/50 booking, they would push me and pull me off TV.”

Black went onto take a shot at WWE’s current product.

“Honestly, that’s [50/50 booking] the entire product right now,” Black opined. “There’s nothing really consistent. Everything changes week to week, or is done to the point of beating it to death.”

Black then shared his wife, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega’s reaction to his release.

“It’s funny, but as soon as I got released, my wife started crying,” Black recalled. “And I actually started laughing because they built me up for 5-6 weeks, they made me come back [to SmackDown], and now they’re pulling me off TV again? I just couldn’t take the whole situation seriously anymore.

“I realized that this was not worth it anymore. I felt huge relief and just started laughing, and I immediately knew that was the feeling of freedom, and not having to deal with it anymore.”

On last week’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest (Night One), Black and Cody Rhodes came to blows in the ring after cutting promos on each other. It appears they will have a match down the road, possibly at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view.