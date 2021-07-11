WWE Superstar Naomi deleted her Twitter account earlier due to people blaming her for her husband’s recent DUI arrest.

As noted, Jimmy Uso was arrested on Monday night in Pensacola, Florida after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light while speeding. He later failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail overnight for misdemeanor DUI, speeding, and running a red light. Uso was bailed out of jail the next morning.

Mia Yim was one of several who took to Twitter to send her support to Naomi.

She tweeted, “Naomi, you are loved.”

Yim also called out and reported a user who wrote that Naomi should “commit suicide.”

Zelina Vega, who recently returned to WWE gave her support, “We love you @NaomiWWE sending you all the light, strength, and positive energy.”

This Monday on RAW, Naomi will be in a Fatal 4-Way Match with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Nikki A.S.H.

