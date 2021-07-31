Bayley has shared a screengrab of her conversation with Michael Cole following Sasha Banks’ return on this week’s SmackDown.

From the timestamps of the texts, it appears Bayley messaged Cole immediately after Banks made her comeback.

Bayley asked Cole if he was happy to see The Boss back on WWE TV, to which Cole said: “Omg. Incredible!!”

Bayley then informed Cole that Banks doesn’t even like him. Cole responded, “That’s a flat out lie from a jealous person!”

As noted, Banks turned on SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair after their main event match against Zelina Vega and Carmella. After their victory, Banks dropped Belair with a Backstabber to ruin their celebratory moment. The Target Center erupted with boos as Banks continued to lay the beatdown on Belair.

Banks vs. Belair has been rumored for the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

