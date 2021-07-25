During tonight’s Battle Riot III, MLW aired a sneak peek of their new show, “MLW Fusion: Alpha,” which will debut next month.

As advertised, this new mini-series may potentially center around an invasion angle between MLW and Azteca Underground.

In the ad, it states, “The world has changed. Wrestling is at war! Major League Wrestling is under attack. Who will rise up?

Then, the camera pans over to the other side that shows Azteca Underground’s logo, and it reads, “An Underground Revolution begins. A deal with the devil? Who do you trust?”

It’s important to note that earlier on tonight’s show, Cesar Duran, the owner and proprietor of Azteca Underground, is now the head matchmaker for MLW.

Stay tuned for more information on “MLW Fusion: Alpha.”