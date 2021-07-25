Cesar Duran (fka Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground), owner and proprietor of Azteca Underground, made his official MLW debut on tonight’s Battle Riot III.

During his in-ring monologue, Duran announced that after speaking with MLW owner Court Bauer, Duran and Bauer made a deal that he will now act as the matchmaker for MLW.

Duran stated, “I’ve reached an agreement with MLW, by which my company, Azteca Underground, will promote fights for MLW. But wait! I’ve made a deal with Court Bauer to be your matchmaker here in MLW. So, what match do my Believers want?”

Duran made his first on-screen appearance for MLW Fusion during its spring season finale back in May.

