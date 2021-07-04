Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) spoke with TMZ Sports about his role in the upcoming Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins film and if he intends to get back to pro wrestling after being released by WWE in April.

“After WWE, the thing that I’m most excited about is that I can do everything now, Rawley said. “When you’re under contract with the WWE, that’s your gig, you can’t really operate outside of the company. Now I can do everything, so I don’t have to be known as just one thing. I can do it all! I can focus on the stock market and trading because that’s what my background is in.

“I even started a company with a couple of my buddies, the Paragon Talent Group, which is actually here to assist people with what I’m going through right now. A lot of guys who leave professional wrestling don’t know what’s next. Especially when leaving the WWE, they don’t know what to do next and don’t know how to represent themselves. They come from this wrestling bubble and that’s it. So, we’re here to assist people with the transition.

“Definitely going to get more into the acting space. I will return to the wrestling world, not immediately, we’re gonna hype that one up pretty good. Right now, we’re gonna take this time and enjoy this freedom and do a little bit of everything. You better believe when I come back to wrestling it’s going to be hyped up and a big surprise for everybody.”

