AEW has announced two more matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

The two matches are Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price and Scorpio Sky vs. Marcus Kross.

It was also announced that Ethan Page will be on commentary.

Below is the updated line-up for the June 5 show:

* Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price

* Scorpio Sky vs. Marcus Kross

* Serpentico (with Luther) vs. Dante Martin

* Angelico (with Jack Evans) vs. Orange Cassidy (with Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn

* Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa