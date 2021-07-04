AEW has announced two more matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
The two matches are Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price and Scorpio Sky vs. Marcus Kross.
It was also announced that Ethan Page will be on commentary.
Below is the updated line-up for the June 5 show:
* Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price
* Scorpio Sky vs. Marcus Kross
* Serpentico (with Luther) vs. Dante Martin
* Angelico (with Jack Evans) vs. Orange Cassidy (with Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander)
* Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn
* Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa
THIS Monday on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c – https://t.co/PfsgiFtGUn, @ScorpioSky with his “Men of the Year” tag team partner @OfficialEGO #EthanPage on commentary with @PaulWight & @tonyschiavone24 will face @TheMarcusKross one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/65cnTPyK6L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2021
.@SerenaDeeb goes one-on-one with @MsTPrice THIS Monday, July 5 on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c. – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 #AEWElevation hosted by @paulwight and @tonyschiavone24 airs every Monday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/iuuVxTh2p2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2021