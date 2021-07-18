Making her Impact Wrestling debut, NWA star Thunder Rosa was Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery opponent at tonight’s Slammiversary. Purrazzo was able to retain the title against Rosa by hitting Queen’s Gambit and get the pinfall win.

Post-match, Mickie James showed up to talk with Purrazzo about coming to NWA POWERRR because she’s looking for only the best.

Purrazzo was not happy about James stepping on her moment and told her to “take your trash bag and get the hell out.” A reference to WWE sending James a trash bag filled with her items after her released earlier this year. James ended up slapping and superkicking the champion.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below: