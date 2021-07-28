A move by the Nevada government this week may have ramifications for WWE SummerSlam next month.

Yesterday, following recommendations from the CDC, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that Nevada would be re-implementing a statewide mask mandate, which will require masks to be worn indoors by vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens. The mandate will begin this Friday.

“Nevadans & visitors, please see the latest update below,” Sisolak said in a tweet. “Let’s mask up to keep one another safe. And if you haven’t yet, get your COVID-19 vaccine. Visit NVCOVIDFighter.org to find a clinic near you.”

The mandate was re-instituted due to twelve of Nevada’s seventeen counties containing substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. This would include Clark County, which is where Las Vegas is located. This is in line with the CDC’s recommendations for communities with high transmissions.

There is no word on how, if at all, this will affect WWE SummerSlam, scheduled to take place less than a month from now on August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is an indoor domed facility. As of now the only announced match for SummerSlam is a triple threat match for the WWE RAW Women’s Title, which Nikki A.S.H. will defend against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. The show is also expected to feature John Cena challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship and Goldberg challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Stay tuned for more updates.

