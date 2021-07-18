The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) won the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Violent By Design, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, No Way and Fallah Bahh at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary.

TJP was initially in this match (no reason given about why he was pulled) and was replaced by former WWE star No Way Jose. Jose made his way out after Bahh made the announcement and was joined by his signature conga line.

Near the end of the match, Anderson and Gallows hit magic killer to get the pinfall victory and the titles.

You can check out the title change in the images below: