Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against Tetsuya Naito and SANADA at today’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam. This is their third title reign together.

Naito attempted his finisher, Destino, on Sabre Jr. but it was reversed into a Euro Clutch (Double pumphandle armwringer into a bridging inverted jackknife pin) for the pinfall victory.

Post-match, NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI jumped in the ring to let the champions know they want next.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of today’s show!

You can check out images from the match below: