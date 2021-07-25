Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against Tetsuya Naito and SANADA at today’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam. This is their third title reign together.
Naito attempted his finisher, Destino, on Sabre Jr. but it was reversed into a Euro Clutch (Double pumphandle armwringer into a bridging inverted jackknife pin) for the pinfall victory.
Post-match, NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI jumped in the ring to let the champions know they want next.
ラブラブん❤️
#njwgs pic.twitter.com/TUb9maySu2
— 高橋ヒロム / Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) July 25, 2021
37分58秒の激闘の結果、ザック・タイチ組の勝利… SANADA・内藤組王座陥落…今日は波乱続きやな…#njwgs pic.twitter.com/HNWJPlqCEe
— たけまる🐾🍀 (@checkbrother) July 25, 2021
これは完全ベビーフェイス・デンジャラステッカーズ #NJWGS pic.twitter.com/fBxQ80AtuU
— 福路太一 (@hukujitaichi) July 25, 2021
殿！(のぶおの存在は見えない #NJWGS pic.twitter.com/j6343TyRGw
— 福路太一 (@hukujitaichi) July 25, 2021