Chris Dickinson and Homicide won the ROH World Tag Team Championship against Rhett Titus and Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham at tonight’s ROH Best in the World.

Tracy Williams wasn’t cleared for action tonight after being legit hit by a car a couple weeks back. Jay Lethal was going to replace him, but got destroyed by Brody King and had to bow out.

After a difficult title match against Mike Bennett, Gresham had to step in, although he wasn’t at one-hundred percent for his second match of the night. Homicide hit his finisher, 1-8-7, on Gresham for the pinfall victory.

You can check out the title change in the images below:

When all else fails… just hit a man with another man 👀😟 #ROHBITW @DirtyDickinson pic.twitter.com/TejBiR4bNu — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021