Chris Dickinson and Homicide won the ROH World Tag Team Championship against Rhett Titus and Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham at tonight’s ROH Best in the World.
Tracy Williams wasn’t cleared for action tonight after being legit hit by a car a couple weeks back. Jay Lethal was going to replace him, but got destroyed by Brody King and had to bow out.
After a difficult title match against Mike Bennett, Gresham had to step in, although he wasn’t at one-hundred percent for his second match of the night. Homicide hit his finisher, 1-8-7, on Gresham for the pinfall victory.
You can check out the title change in the images below:
They didn't waste any time!@ringofhonor #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/weTbHjudOI
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 12, 2021
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLES ARE ON THE LINE NOW! @RhettTitusANX @TheJonGresham vs. @DirtyDickinson & Homicide! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/fOmsRmkaPE
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021
When all else fails… just hit a man with another man 👀😟 #ROHBITW @DirtyDickinson pic.twitter.com/TejBiR4bNu
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021
HOLY SH!T!!!!!!! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/vveD6pYbKZ
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021
@WrestlingInc Homicide and Chris Dickinson are the NEW ROH Tag Team Champions! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/pBAKaRrhEX
— Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) July 12, 2021