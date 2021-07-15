The WWE crew is said to be “juiced up with excitement” as the company prepares to return to touring tomorrow night.

Set up and pre-production for tomorrow’s SmackDown on FOX from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas is underway, according to @Wrestlevotes.

“People are legitimately JUICED UP with excitement. Fun stuff,” the report noted.

WWE will continue touring after SmackDown with the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday. You can click here for the current list of tour dates with more being confirmed in the next few weeks.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon issued a special message to fans this morning, which you can see here.

WWE reportedly has surprises planned for this weekend, as well as some “cool and exciting things” for the fans. You can click here for details on the new sets being introduced this weekend.

Stay tuned for more.