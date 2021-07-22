Chris Jericho was able to defeat Shawn Spears in the first of MJF’s stipulations for the two to have a future match. Jericho dropped Spears with Judas Effect to get the pinfall victory in a match where it was legal for Spears to use a chair.

MJF got on the mic after the match to let Jericho know who would be his opponent on next week’s show. MJF didn’t appreciate Jericho getting some help from Sammy Guevara and said next week he would have a No DQ Match against Nick Gage.

With a pizza cutter in-hand, Gage made his way out to the stage and jawed at Jericho. This was Gage’s first appearance on AEW.

