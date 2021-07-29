NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared via video on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

Tanahashi said he’s won many championships in his career, but the IWGP US Championship has thus eluded him.

Tanahashi said the winner of tonight’s match between the current champion, Lance Archer, and NJPW star Hikuleo will face him next. A date has yet to be announced. Archer won the title last week in a Texas Deathmatch against Jon Moxley.

