As reported earlier, Domino’s Pizza disavowed AEW’s pizza cutter stunt that was seen during the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on TNT.
Domino’s issued a statement in which it threatened to pull ads from AEW programming.
In response to the pizza chain’s concerns over the content of AEW’s TV-14 rated program, Pabst Blue Ribbon has offered to take Domino’s ad spots on TNT.
PBR’s official Twitter handle wrote, “Yo @AEWonTNT let us get those spots.”
In another tweet, PBR posted a picture of a pizza cutter and tagged Nick Gage and AEW. PBR also sent out a DM to AEW Chairman Tony Khan.
It should be noted that PBR’s Twitter account often pokes fun at other brands, and is a fan of GCW and the deathmatch wrestling style. The account was tweeting actively during Matt Cardona’s victory over Gage last Sunday.
See below for PBR’s tweets:
Yo @AEWonTNT let us get those spots
Gang affiliated pic.twitter.com/6yG29VVH34
DM’s open @TonyKhan
Future endeavored pic.twitter.com/tooNbwVNGE
Undefeated
