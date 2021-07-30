As reported earlier, Domino’s Pizza disavowed AEW’s pizza cutter stunt that was seen during the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on TNT.

Domino’s issued a statement in which it threatened to pull ads from AEW programming.

In response to the pizza chain’s concerns over the content of AEW’s TV-14 rated program, Pabst Blue Ribbon has offered to take Domino’s ad spots on TNT.

PBR’s official Twitter handle wrote, “Yo @AEWonTNT let us get those spots.”

In another tweet, PBR posted a picture of a pizza cutter and tagged Nick Gage and AEW. PBR also sent out a DM to AEW Chairman Tony Khan.

It should be noted that PBR’s Twitter account often pokes fun at other brands, and is a fan of GCW and the deathmatch wrestling style. The account was tweeting actively during Matt Cardona’s victory over Gage last Sunday.

