Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Paige has provided an encouraging update on her career-ending neck injury.

Earlier on Friday, Paige informed fans via Twitter that she’s able to squat 185 lbs again and that her “neck is feeling so awesome.”

Paige tweeted:

You guys I’m getting stronger. squatting 185lbs again. I know it’s not a ton but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself.

As seen in the tweet below, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix congratulated Paige on her progress. Others such as Zelina Vega, RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. and Bronson Reed also sent out encouraging tweets.

Earlier this year, Paige said she was hoping to follow in the footsteps of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan, who overcame the odds and returned from career-ending injuries.

The 28-year-old Paige retired in 2018 after suffering a neck injury during a house show.

This is HUGE. Numbers don’t matter. How you FEEL does. Congrats young lady! — Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) July 30, 2021

💖💖💖 hell yes love!!!!!!! — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 30, 2021