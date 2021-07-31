Pat McAfee paid tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Soon after Sasha Banks made her comeback, cameras cut to McAfee and Michael Cole who previewed the rest of the show and recapped Reginald’s 24/7 Championship victory from a few weeks ago on RAW. That’s when McAfee did the signature Mr. Perfect pencil flip.

After SmackDown went off the air, McAfee confirmed that he was paying homage to Hennig, who was from the Minnesota area, where SmackDown was held.

McAfee wrote the following caption via Twitter:

Got to pay tribute to an absolute legend in Minnesota tonight… That crowd was INSANE by the way.. damn near… Perfect. #SmackDAHN #SmackDOWN

Hennig was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, four years after he tragically passed at the age of 44.

