AEW star Abadon and independent wrestler Carlie Bravo have tried to recreate the picture of Anna Jay and Jungle sharing a kiss in the parking lot after AEW Dynamite last Saturday night.

As seen below, Bravo looks frightened as Abadon wraps her hands around his neck with her mouth wide open. Their picture was also shot in the parking lot outside Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Bravo made his AEW debut on the February 9 episode of AEW Dark where he teamed with Shawn Dean in a tag match against Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon. Since then, he has mostly appeared in tag matches on both Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

Bravo is a product of the Atlanta-based Nightmare Factory operated by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall.

