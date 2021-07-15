WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show off her new hairdo.

Bliss wrote the caption “Temporary Short Hair” along with a picture of her makeover.

Earlier this week on RAW, Bliss hosted an Alexa’s Playground segment featuring Eva Marie and Doudrop. The segment ended with Marie insulting Bliss and calling the Playground “a dingy, dirty, grubby, little playground.” The confrontation seemed to set up a future feud between Bliss and Marie.

As reported earlier, Bliss and several other WWE Superstars are presently taking Cameo requests in the build-up to Money In the Bank Weekend. You can click here to book a Cameo request with Bliss for $800.

Bliss will be joined by Asuka, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Natalya and another participant in this Sunday’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The eighth and final entrant will be from the SmackDown brand.

See below for a picture of Alexa’s new hairdo: