Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar appears to be enjoying life away from the squared circle.

On Sunday, a photo surfaced of Lesnar wearing a cowboy hat, and expectedly went viral on social media. Lesnar was attending the three-day Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee, Minnesota.

The Beast Incarnate isn’t known to make many public appearances. However, he was recently spotted on the Bearded Butchers YouTube channel and fans noticed Lesnar was sporting a new look – including a ponytail.

Lesnar has been away from WWE TV since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. He is not expected to be at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

A few photos of Lesnar in a cowboy hat can be seen below: