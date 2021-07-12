Brock Lesnar recently joined a YouTube culinary show to sharpen his butchery skills.

Seth & Scott Perkins, the brothers known as the Bearded Butchers, posted photos via Twitter and informed that the Lesnar episode would soon drop on their YouTube channel.

It appears the Beast Incarnate is sporting a new look, a goatee without a mustache, as opposed to his last sighting in December when he was spotted with a thick beard.

According to the Perkins brothers, Lesnar spent a few days “honing his butchering skills” and was introduced to new culinary tricks and techniques. They tweeted:

Brock Lesnar joins the Bearded Butchers! The bonds of butchering are what brought the Beast to spend a few days honing his butchering skills as we showcased techniques and tricks for this Viking. Full video coming to YouTube so stay tuned!!!

Last week, Paul Heyman fueled the rumor mill by changing his Facebook profile photo to an image of Lesnar standing over WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31.

A recent report noted that WWE wanted Lesnar to return at SummerSlam on August 21, but no deal was in place as of mid-June.

Lesnar, who turned 44 on Monday, has been away from WWE TV since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

See below for photos of Lesnar on the Bearded Butchers.