The “Five Labours of Jericho” continued on this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen as Chris Jericho defeated Nick Gage in a No Rules Match.

Jericho took to Instagram following the brutal fight to share a post-match photo. He also gave props to Gage and called out legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera, his old WCW rival.

Much respect to @nickgage477441c – he is TOUGH AF!! But I’m INSANE….I’ll see ya next week @juventudguerrera. #TheFiveLaboursOfJericho @allelitewrestling #Painmaker

Jericho will face Guerrera next week as part of the “Five Labors of Jericho.” MJF announced that the stipulation is Jericho must win the match with a top rope finishing move.

See below for Jericho’s Instagram post: