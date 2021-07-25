WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Instagram on Saturday to post a picture of a hallway inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, fka Gund Arena, in Cleveland, Ohio, where WWE SmackDown was held on Friday.

Edge explained why the hallway is special to him by recounting a story from No Mercy 1999.

I know what you’re saying. Why did you post a picture of a hallway? This hallway was instrumental to E&C and The Hardy Boyz taking flight. Some backstory, so bear with me. No Mercy 99, Gund Arena in Cleveland. I was living in the Bahamas(don’t ask), and got stuck in Miami the night before the ppv because of a hurricane. I woke up and realized I needed to drive through the hurricane, get to Tampa where I could make a flight to Cleveland that landed at 3, and got me to the arena at 4. Our match was at 7:30. When I got to the arena, I raced in a sweaty, stressed mess and found Jay, Matt and Jeff huddled in this hallway. I joined, we put our demented minds together and the tag team ladder match was born. Which propelled us to where we all are now, still going strong 22 years later. After that match we all came back to this hallway and had a beer. Which we all hate but seemed fitting. So yeah, this hallway is special to me, as silly as it sounds, and I got to spend some time there again yesterday and reflect. If I didn’t make that flight who knows how different my career might have been. What a ride.

Edge is expected to face Seth Rollins at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

