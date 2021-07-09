WWE is currently working on a new documentary about WrestleMania 37.

Paul Heyman took to Twitter on Thursday night and revealed that he had been filming for a WrestleMania 37 doc to air on Peacock and the WWE Network. Heyman touted how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title over Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge at the big event, in a Triple Threat, with the stacked double pin.

“Shooting a @WWE @WWENetwork documentary for @peacockTV on #WrestleMania 37, which turned out to be the Showcase for ONE Immortal … the #TribalChief who scored the most declaratively dominant pinfall in the history of #WrestleMania main events …. @WWERomanReigns!,” he wrote with a behind-the-scenes photo.

There is no word yet on the format of the documentary, but it could be a new WWE 24 special, WWE Day Of or WWE Chronicle, or some other type of program.

WrestleMania 37 took place across two nights, back on April 10 and 11, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Reigns retained his title over Edge and Bryan in the main event of Night Two.

Reigns and Edge are scheduled to lock up one more time in a singles match as the main event of the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18.

For those who missed it, you can click here to see how Heyman fueled the rumor mill on Brock Lesnar’s WWE return earlier this week.

Stay tuned for more on the new WrestleMania 37 project. You can see Heyman’s full tweet with photo below: