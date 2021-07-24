Onscreen authority figure and WWE Producer Adam Pearce has tweeted a picture of himself alongside a sad-looking Baron Corbin.

Pearce revealed that Corbin has been asking him for cash.

This dude asked me for cash.

On this week’s episode of SmackDown, Corbin told Kayla Braxton that his crowdfunding website backfired and that he lost money on the venture after the developer fled with his money. Corbin mentioned that he had to travel to the arena for SmackDown on a public bus.

Later in the night, Corbin received $40 from Kevin Owens in a backstage segment but then got hit by a cannon ball from Shotzi and Nox’s tank. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler then mocked Corbin and snatched the $40 from his hand.

Meanwhile, both Shotzi and Nox tweeted out their apologies to Corbin.

See below for the tweets:

This dude asked me for cash. pic.twitter.com/42xkGeC9NB — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 24, 2021